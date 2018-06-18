<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers mascot Tipper, who debuted about two years ago, is making a big splash in the community, and it was all by a stroke of luck that started as a drawing.

Sandra Guynn, president and secretary of Crimestoppers, said they were looking around the community for someone who had a white dog that looked like the caricature.

“It was the artist’s husband who was at an appointment somewhere and brought up the conversation and the lady said, ‘Oh my goodness, we know exactly the perfect dog for what you want,” said Guynn.

That’s when Tipper went from imagination to real life.

The Crimestoppers Board of Directors said it was time to upgrade.

“The most common logo of Crimestoppers is little beady eyes and the hand holding up the phone with the cord. Well that cord, people don’t recognize that. There’s a whole generation of folks that have no idea what that is and so we thought it’s time we update our logo to the 21st century,” said Guynn.

But the six-year-old Jack Russell Terrier doesn’t mind being the replacement.

“He loves kids, he loves babies, and so he’s been really good with having kids around him, petting him and he enjoys it,” said Amy Olson, Tipper’s owner.

And with every handshake, Tipper reminds kids to be a tipster.

“I think it just brings a little bit of life to the campaign and it makes reporting a crime a little less intimidating, but I think it’s a good reminder for kids, it’s friendly, it just has a good connection for it,” said Olson.

Crimestoppers have a Facebook page as well as an app where you can submit tips anonymously.

You can download the app in the App Store or Google Play by searching “P3 Tips.”

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News