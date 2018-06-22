HELENA – Cub Scouts from around the area were given the chance to learn more about road safety and roundabouts at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

The Roundabout Bicycle Rodeo was put on by the Federal Highway Administration and held in conjunction with the week-long Prickly Pear Cub Scout Day Camp.

Tigers through Webelos were taught the rules of the road and how to properly navigate a roundabout as both a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Jeff Patten with the Federal Highway Administration said this event is a great way to introduce the kids to roundabouts.

“Eventually they are going to be driving cars in the future,” said Patten, “So that’s a big thing we want to get instilled into them is that you know these are things that are coming and they’re going to be on our road system in the future.”

Patten wanted to thank everyone who helped make the Roundabout Bike Rodeo possible and says that to his knowledge this is the first one of its kind in nation.