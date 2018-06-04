BOZEMAN- As summer is approaching, the risk for motor vehicle accidents is increasing. Wearing your seatbelt year round is an important safety measure for everyone to follow and is something to be taken seriously.

According to Montana Department of Transportation, 44 percent of all fatal crashes happen during the summer. There is a higher chance of an accident occurring because the road conditions are better, which results in people traveling at quicker speeds.

Montana Patrol Trooper Derek Stoner says the click of a seatbelt, can make a difference, especially in an accident.

“People whether they just don’t take the time to do it or they think, ‘oh I’m just going to run to the grocery store,’ so it’s not a big deal but a lot of crashes do happen within a short distance of someone’s house. So every time you’re in a vehicle it’s important to be wearing a seatbelt,” Stoner said.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News