It’s Father’s Day Weekend and a few big storms will converge on Montana making for a lot of wet weather. Up to a couple inches of rain could fall in parts of Big Sky Country, especially along and east of the Continental Divide. Friday won’t be a bad day, with partly cloudy skies, isolated showers and highs in the 60s to around 70. Moisture from Tropical Storm Bud and what was Tropical Storm Aletta will be drawn into Montana on Saturday. Saturday will easily be the stormier of the two weekend days. Rain will be moderate for most of the state and could be heavy for several hours. Temperatures will only be in the 40s and 50s for most of the day. Sunday is Father’s Day and it will be somewhat drier. The Hi-Line and northern Montana may even have some sunshine, but a few showers will still move through this area. Central and southern Montana will still be cloudy with periods of rain. Low pressure will keep clouds, showers and thunderstorms around parts of Montana through the middle of next week. June has been very wet and that will continue for the next week. The wet spring will certainly help when it comes to the approaching fire season. Montana is in a much better position regarding drought and fire season than last year. However, fire season is inevitable.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz