HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is accepting comments from the public on a draft air quality permit for the proposed underground copper mine and mill site known as the Black Butte Copper Project.

DEQ has issued a draft air quality permit to Tintina Montana Inc. effective June 5, 2018, and is conducting a 30-day public comment period, ending on July 5, 2018.

The draft air quality permit has been posted on the DEQ website at:

http://deq.mt.gov/Portals/112/Air/AirQuality/Documents/ARMpermits/5200-00_PD.pdf

Copies of the draft permit can also be viewed at the DEQ office in Helena or at the following DEQ website: http://deq.mt.gov/Land/hardrock/tintinamines.

The draft air quality permit will also be included as part of the draft Environmental Impact Statement currently being coordinated by DEQ for the proposed mine.

Written comments on the draft air quality permit are due by July 5, 2018, and should be directed to the contact information on the cover sheet of the draft permit: http://deq.mt.gov/Portals/112/Air/AirQuality/Documents/ARMpermits/5200-00_PD.pdf