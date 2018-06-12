WEST GLACIER- The National Park Service announced on Tuesday the award of a $4.08 million dollar contract to Dick Anderson Construction of Great Falls to begin rebuilding the historic Sperry Chalet Dormitory in Glacier National Park.

The chalet sustained extensive damage during the Sprague Fire in August 2017 that burned thousands of acres in the park. Construction will be completed in two phases, beginning this summer and continuing into 2019.

The NPS said in a press release that it expects that work will begin in early July and continue through mid-fall, weather permitting. The Denver Service Center, the NPS’ central planning, design, and construction management office, awarded the contract for phase one and will oversee the upcoming project.

The first phase of the project will include permanent building stabilization, including roofing and interior seismic walls. The work will complement Phase 2, scheduled for the summer of 2019, and provide additional protection as the chalet faces wind and heavy snow next winter.

The initial construction phase will be funded primarily with federal dollars. Subsequent project phases will be funded with a $1.2 million property insurance reimbursement, privately solicited donations from the Glacier National Park Conservancy, and additional federal funds.

The NPS will rebuild the Sperry Chalet Dormitory at its original site within the original stone masonry walls. The design will rehabilitate the chalet dormitory reflecting its period of significance (1914-1949). Some critical updates will include meeting current building codes where applicable, and improvements to life safety features including seismic bracing and fire resistant materials. The visitor experience will be very similar to what it has been for decades by using as much of the remaining historic fabric, and replicating historic finishes where practicable. For more information, visit the Sperry Chalet webpage.