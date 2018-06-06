KALISPELL – New nonstop service from the Flathead to sunny southern California is starting up on Thursday.

United Airlines will offer direct, daily flights from Glacier Park International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport for the first time ever starting on Thursday, June 6th . United will also run direct flights from GPIA to San Francisco International Airport, a service that started up in 2017.

“We’re not so remote anymore,” said Glacier Park International Airport director Rob Ratkowski. “Ten years ago, reaching Kalispell from southern California could easily take a half day or more. Today, with United’s new direct service to LAX, the trip only takes a few hours, making the Flathead easily accessible for both business travel and tourism.”

California has been the top origination point for flights bound for Glacier Park International Airport in recent years and Ratkowski anticipates volume from this market will likely increase as travelers take advantage of United’s direct flights.

“We have the infrastructure to handle more flights and passengers than people realize if we work creatively. At this point, having a team capable of handling the challenges that come with this kind of growth – from maintaining runways to providing guest service – and doing it with excellence is crucial to success.”

United’s direct flight to Los Angeles will depart daily from Kalispell at 12:58 p.m. while the flight back to the Flathead from LAX will leave daily at 8:30 a.m. (PST) and will land and GPIA at 12:20 p.m. local time.

Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air offer service in and out of Kalispell.

Reporting by Mark Thorsell for MTN News