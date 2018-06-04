BILLINGS – The New York Times has come out with a profile on Senator Jon Tester explaining he isn’t sweating President Trump’s planned “summertime blitz” against Democrats in a tour that will surely bring him to Montana.

In a tweet, Donald Trump Jr. shared the article with the caption “See you soon Jon #maga”

Sen. Tester is running unopposed in the June primary.

See you soon Jon. #maga. https://t.co/v7q6FJUmWM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 3, 2018

Four Republicans are vying for the opportunity to face him in the November election including Matt Rosendale, Russ Fagg, Troy Downing and Al Olszewski.

Reporting by Jon Stepanek for MTN News