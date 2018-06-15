BUTTE – With Butte’s new outdoor pool opening later this month, area residents and businesses have already started contributing to help needy kids get a chance to enjoy the pool.

“And we do have a high poverty population here in Butte and so we don’t want to turn anybody away,” said Butte Parks and Recreation Director JP Gallagher.

A $50 donation can give 20 passes to children who can’t afford the admission cost to the Ridge Waters pool. People can donate at the Ridge Waters Facebook page or pick them up at the Highland View Golf Course at Stodden Park.

“As people donated, if we have carryover to the next season, so we’ll account for every dollar that’s spent in giving to the kids in need here in Butte,” Gallagher said.

It’s a bit too early to go down the slide right now, but thanks to the generosity of a lot of businesses and local people, every kid in Butte will get a chance to try this slide out. Park officials are not surprised by this kind of generosity.

“Butte always steps up and they’re always there to help the kids of Butte. I’m not surprised, I’m overwhelmed at the generosity that we get, but doesn’t surprise me, I see it time and time again,” Gallagher said.

And there’s still time for more generosity.

Butte’s Pool will officially open on June 23 and remain open until Labor Day.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News