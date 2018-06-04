According to the Montana Highway Patrol, four motorcycles and two vehicles were involved in the crash along Vaughn South Frontage Road on Sunday afternoon.

The MHP said one car was stopped and waiting to make a left-hand turn because the driver saw a group of motorcyclists approaching. An SUV then crashed into the stopped car, pushing it into four of the motorcycles.

Six people were injured; their injuries range from minor to critical, according to several sources. At this point, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The names of those involved have not yet been released. Several bikers wearing jackets bearing the HORDE name and logo were at the scene of the crash.

The MHP says that several of the motorcycle riders did not have motorcycle endorsements; the male driver of the vehicle that initially stopped did not have a license; and the female driver of the SUV will be cited for careless driving.

Authorities have not yet released the names of any of the people driving.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help two of the victims. It reads, in part:

My brother and his wife were involved in a horrific motorcycle accident on 06/03/2018. My brother is in critical condition with multiple facial fractures, a neck fracture, multiple back fractures, an ankle and finger. He had part of his skull removed to help with brain swelling. Sara fractured her C-7 and broke her tibia, which has required an operation to implant a rod in her leg. They have several children to take care of, one being special needs. They will have a very long road ahead of them.

(1st Report, 4 p.m. Sunday) Several emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash along Vaughn Road near Northwest Bypass on Sunday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and reportedly involved several motorcycles and vehicles.

There are reports of several injuries. Around four ambulances left the scene as well as Mercy Flight.

Vaughn Frontage Road is closed at the intersection of Northwest Bypass and traffic is being redirected.

The location is near the Frontier Inn at 34th Street NW.

Responding agencies included the Montana Highway Patrol, the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services, and Vaughn Fire and Rescue VFD.

Initial reports indicate that a car was pushed into a group of motorcyclists.

We will update you when we get more information.