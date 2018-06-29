GREAT FALLS – President Donald Trump will host a rally in Great Falls on Thursday, July 5th. The event will be held at the Four Season Arena at Montana ExpoPark. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Reaction on the KRTV Facebook page has been wide-ranging, from ardent supporters to harsh critics. Some people have noted that the event will likely cause traffic jams and detours.

Thousands of people have already visited the Trump website to get free tickets to the rally. Click here to register for tickets at the Trump website.

Laura Wight and Jasmine Cassandra are organizing an event called “Grab Him by the Hypocrisy: Rally Against Trump.” They say that they are planning to hold the rally as close to the outside doors of the Four Seasons Arena as security will allow. Click here to learn more about it at their Facebook event page.

During the rally, Trump is expected to rally support for Matt Rosendale, the GOP candidate who will face incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November election. Rosendale defeated several other GOP candidates in the primary earlier this month.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News

Donald Trump, Jr. visited Billings last Friday to stump for Rosendale.

The last time a U.S. President visited Great Falls was in February 2005, when George W. Bush was campaigning for partial privatization of Social Security.

