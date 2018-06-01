GREAT FALLS – Sheriff Bob Edwards’ campaign ads are back online after they were called into question by one of his opponents.

On Thursday morning, a representative from the Jesse Slaughter campaign filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.

The complaint stated the “Retain Sheriff Bob Edwards” campaign did not provide the Slaughter campaign final copies of negative ads within the “fair notice” period, which is the 10 days before a primary or general election.

Story continues below



State law says a campaign shall provide a final copy of any advertising which identifies or mentions the opposing candidate within ten days before the election.

Jeff Mangan, the Commissioner of Political Practices, contacted both campaigns to work on resolving the issue.

Edwards says they did make an error and sent an email to Slaughter’s campaign with all of the required information.

Edwards said, “I received another e-mail this morning and apparently it did not go through so I just spent the last half hour sending it all to the Commissioner of Political Practices. I just received an e-mail saying that he got it and it is all good. We made an error, we corrected it, and we just moved on.”

Slaughter says he did receive an e-mail from the Commissioner with a transcript of Edwards’ ad.

Slaughter posted a message on Facebook that reads, in part: “Election laws are put in place to protect the voice of the citizens of Montana. The recent complaint filed with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices was simply a request for the sitting Sheriff to adhere to Montana law.”

The Commisioner’s office is currently investigating the complaint and are unable to comment on any ongoing investigations.