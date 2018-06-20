BOZEMAN – The Ellen Theatre on Main Street is getting a huge renovation for its 100th birthday.

The renovation will include new wooden doors, windows, canopies and stain glass. The construction will begin soon and the theatre staff is thrilled.

This renovation is made possible by donors in the community.

“I know it’s been a very special building for the community for almost 100 years now and I think now the community can say thank you by fixing up her outside for her 100th anniversary,” said Executive Director John Ludin.

The original blueprints have been used in the planning for the renovation to ensure the theatre will look similar to what it did 100 years ago.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News