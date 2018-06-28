GREAT FALLS – Scott Ellison has been charged with sexually assaulting at least two children in Great Falls.

Ellison was charged several weeks ago with one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure.

Court documents state that in mid-May, Ellison left three notes in his residence. The notes allegedly said that he was sorry that his actions hurt others.

One of the notes, according to the charging documents, said: “God I disgraced all that you stand for. Please forgive me my sins. I accept my eternal damnation for failing to follow your guidance.”

The new charges include two counts of sexual assault; one count of sexual intercourse without consent; and one count of indecent exposure.

(MAY 2, 2018) Scott Ellison has been charged with two felonies after allegedly masturbating in front of two children.

Court documents state that a Great Falls Police Department detective received a report of possible sexual abuse concerning two minors under the age of 13.

Forensic interviews were conducted and one minor stated that Ellison had showed him masturbation videos online and then masturbated in front of him. The second minor stated that Ellison had discussed masturbation with her and that he had also masturbated in front of her.

According to the documents, the second minor said Ellison tried to get her to touch him but she refused and started crying. The second minor said Ellison told her not to tell anyone or “he would go to jail and she would have to go back to foster care.”

The documents continue that a detective interviewed Ellison who admitted that he masturbated in front of the first minor, but stated it was for educational purposes only.

Ellison stated he did not remember doing anything in front of the second minor.

Ellison is facing a sexual assault charge and an indecent exposure charge.

The State requested bond be set at $100,000.