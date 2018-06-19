HELENA- The Helena Police say 34-year-old Tony Estrada was arrested Tuesday morning following a stabbing.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Cooke for a report that man had been stabbed around 12:30 a.m.

Lt. Jayson Zander says in a release that the suspect, Tony Estrada, was located and Estrada tried to flee, but was captured.

Police arrested Estrada for felony Assault with a Weapon, felony DUI (4th), Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Obstruction, and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration and no insurance.

The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Peter’s Health for treatment. We do not have an update on his condition at this time.