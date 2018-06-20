(UPDATE, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.) 34-year-old Tony Estrada appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Wednesday on a felony charge of assault with a weapon, connected with a stabbing in Helena Tuesday morning.

Estrada had appeared Tuesday on other charges connected with the incident, including felony DUI and misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley set Estrada’s bail at $40,000 on Tuesday, and he maintained that amount on Wednesday.

Original post below:

HELENA- The Helena Police say 34-year-old Tony Estrada was arrested Tuesday morning following a stabbing.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Cooke for a report that man had been stabbed around 12:30 a.m.

Lt. Jayson Zander says in a release that the suspect, Tony Estrada, was located and Estrada tried to flee, but was captured.

Police arrested Estrada for felony Assault with a Weapon, felony DUI (4th), Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Obstruction, and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration and no insurance.

The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Peter’s Health for treatment. We do not have an update on his condition at this time.