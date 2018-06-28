A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for Fergus County including Lewistown. This storm is producing large hail and strong wind. Another SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued in Petroleum and Garfield Counties. A “warning” means severe weather is occurring or imminent. If you are in the path of these storms, please take shelter immediately. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for eastern Montana until late this evening. There is potential in that part of the state for supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornados. Tune into KTVH at 5, 6, and 10 for the latest forecast.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist