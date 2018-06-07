BOZEMAN – The race for clerk and recorder for Gallatin County ended in a perfect tie in Tuesday’s elections.

At the close of business Wednesday, candidates Laure Miller Werley and Greg Metzger were tied at 4,965 votes each.

“In a tie like this the only thing we can do is we have what we call provisional ballots,” said Current Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Charlotte Mills. “An example would be someone received an absentee in the mail, they went to the polling place to vote, they couldn’t vote just a regular ballot so they had to vote what we call a provisional and we hold those out because we have to check and make sure the other ballot doesn’t come in and get accepted.”

The office currently has 229 of those provisional ballots along with 223 that had no signature or a signature that doesn’t match what they have on file.

Those people have been notified and had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening to resolve that problem.

Mills has been the clerk and recorder for the past 12 years in the elections department and this is something she hasn’t seen too many times before.

The next count to see if it’s still a true tie will be Monday, June 11th after 3 p.m.

“I’m confident that the provisional will have a clear winner when we’re done with that,” Mills said.

But if the tie still stands after Monday evening, this situation will be taken to law and the governing body could possibly decide who goes into the office.

Mills said something like this can prove the importance of voting.

“In a small election when it’s close to home and you have more control, like in the local election, every vote does count and this is a perfect example,” Mills said.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News