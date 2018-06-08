

BUTTE – Police in Butte on Thursday blocked off a section around a residence of 700 block of Majors Street after explosive devices were discovered inside a home. The devices were later detonated safely.

Earlier in the afternoon, probation officers were conducting a search of a house on Majors Street when they found some kind of explosive devices. Once the devices were discovered, law enforcement immediately left the house.

Butte Law Enforcement said bomb experts from Missoula and Helena were notified to assess the situation, investigate the device and determine what to do from there.

A bomb squad safely detonated homemade explosive devices recovered by police in the basement of a home on Majors Street in Butte on Thursday evening. The suspect is a 43-year-old man and is in custody with charges pending.

Story continues below



-John Emeigh reporting for MTN