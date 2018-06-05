<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS – What was supposed to be a relaxing Sunday for some in the Horde Motorcycle Club took a sudden turn for the worst.

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving four motorcycles and two cars on Vaughn South Frontage Road.

“It’s definitely something you never expect, especially with a loved one,” said Taylor Haglund, Chris “Critter” Bush’s oldest child.

Story continues below



Chris Bush and Sara Johnson were two of the six people injured in that crash.

Chris is recovering from life-threatening injuries and Sara will be off her feet for at least six months.

“Sara is a CNA at the Great Falls Hospital Clinic so she’s going to be out of work for a long time, as well as Chris. They have six children, one of them is special needs,” said Ashley Johnson, Sara’s sister.

They’re also planning a wedding for October 31, 2018.

Chris’ oldest child said her dad is one of those people you can go to about anything.

“Whenever I really ever needed anything, my dad has been there, even if I haven’t really been there for him. My dad has always been the person I can run to,” said Haglund.

“Sara’s the same way,” said Linsey Shannon, whose husband was also injured in the wreck. “I can call her and say, ‘Hey, I need a babysitter’ and she’d say ‘What time?’ and it’s taken care of.”

But while the Horde riders aren’t biologically related—they say they are a tight-knit family.

“It’s actually very wonderful to see all the love and support and people I didn’t even know knew my dad coming forward and being there for me and my brothers and sisters and my family. It’s very comforting,” said Haglund.

They’re also extremely thankful it wasn’t worse.

“They love each other very much. I’m just very glad I’m not planning his funeral or hers right now, or any of the brothers and sisters for that fact. I’m very thankful that they’re all here and they’re all okay,” Haglund said.

Two other men are still in the hospital. One of them has a broken back and the other has a punctured lung and broken ribs.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe has been set up for Chris and Sara.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News

PREVIOUS:

Driver will be cited for crash that injured motorcyclists