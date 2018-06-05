Three people died in a crash south of Grass Range in Fergus County on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. near mile marker 37 on Highway 87.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling south when it looked to pass a car in front.

The SUV collided head-on with another vehicle traveling north.

One male and one female in the southbound vehicle died and one male in the northbound vehicle was killed.

The crash is still under investigation. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

We will update you if we get any new information.