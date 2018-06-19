Incredible rain totals on the Rocky Mountain Front of more than half a foot have resulted in washed out roads and bridges around Augusta. Do not attempt to travel through this area between the closed roads and the water over many roads. An AREAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Lewis & Clark as well as Teton Counties. This is where the rain has been heaviest and the flooding the worst. The Sun River, Dearborn River and Tenmile Creek have been flooding as well. The Sun River flooding could be the worst with homes and roads impacted, and law enforcement is asking people act now in anticipation of rising water. Rain will continue this evening before tapering off overnight. Wednesday will be a drier day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, mainly over and near the mountains. Even though there will be less rain, flood waters will be rising or cresting because of continued drainage. Thursday is the first day of summer. It will be a warmer day with highs near 80, but a strong line of thunderstorms is likely in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will have hail and powerful wind, and these cells will be moving very quickly. Friday and Saturday, thunderstorms and showers will be scattered about with cooler temperatures back down in the 60s and 70s. The stormy spring weather pattern will continue into the beginning of summer.

Be safe out there!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist