WASHINGTON, DC – The Interior Department has announced $256 million in funding is on its way to the country’s national parks.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the money will be used to address the $11.6 billion backlog in maintenance and repair needs at the parks.

Glacier National Park will be picking up $12,000 to help with the rebuilding of the historic Sperry Chalet which burned in last summer’s Sprague Fire. Secretary Zinke said last month that “rebuilding historic Sperry is a priority.”

Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park will be receiving over $21,000 for work at the Mammoth Hotel.

“Today’s announcement is another step toward eliminating the more than $11 billion in maintenance facing the National Park Service. It’s another step toward prioritizing infrastructure because it is an investment that bolsters local economies and gateway communities. And it is another step in prioritizing access for all Americans to our public lands,” Secretary Zinke said.

The NPS completed over $650 million in maintenance and repair work in Fiscal Year 2017, but aging facilities, high visitation, and resource constraints have kept the maintenance backlog between $11 billion and $12 billion since 2010, according to a news release.

Last year, 330 million people visited the 417 NPS sites across the country.

Approved Fiscal Year 2018 National Park Service construction projects: