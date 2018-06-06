WASHINGTON, DC – The Interior Department has announced $256 million in funding is on its way to the country’s national parks.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the money will be used to address the $11.6 billion backlog in maintenance and repair needs at the parks.
Glacier National Park will be picking up $12,000 to help with the rebuilding of the historic Sperry Chalet which burned in last summer’s Sprague Fire. Secretary Zinke said last month that “rebuilding historic Sperry is a priority.”
Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park will be receiving over $21,000 for work at the Mammoth Hotel.
“Today’s announcement is another step toward eliminating the more than $11 billion in maintenance facing the National Park Service. It’s another step toward prioritizing infrastructure because it is an investment that bolsters local economies and gateway communities. And it is another step in prioritizing access for all Americans to our public lands,” Secretary Zinke said.
The NPS completed over $650 million in maintenance and repair work in Fiscal Year 2017, but aging facilities, high visitation, and resource constraints have kept the maintenance backlog between $11 billion and $12 billion since 2010, according to a news release.
Last year, 330 million people visited the 417 NPS sites across the country.
Approved Fiscal Year 2018 National Park Service construction projects:
- George Washington Memorial Parkway / Repair Arlington Memorial Bridge – $18,200,000
- National Mall and Memorial Parks / Restore Jefferson Roof and Portico, DC – $21,371,000
- Lowell National Historical Park / Replace Unsafe and Inefficient Windows of Boott Mill Museum, MA – $4,177,000
- Cape Cod National Seashore / Upgrade Visitor Access at Herring Cove Beach. MA – $5,442,000
- Yellowstone National Park / Rehab and Seismic Retrofit of Mammoth Hotel Guest Room Wings, WY – $21,264,000
- Fort Point National Historic Site / Repair Leaks in North Barbette Tier and Repoint Brick Masonry at Fort Point, CA – $5,996,000
- Channel Islands National Park / Replace Anacapa Stiff-Leg Derrick Crane with Two-Crane System, CA – $3,922,000
- Mount Rushmore National Memorial / Replace Plaza Paver System and Rehabilitate Visitor Center, SD – $8,937,000
- Vicksburg National Military Park / Stabilize Railroad Redoubt Earthworks. MS – $5,909,000
- Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve / Construct Electrical Intertie to Falls Creek Hydro Project – Renewable Energy & Sustainability, AK – $7,545,000
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park / Rehabilitate Elkmont Waste Water System, TN – $2,594,000
- Valley Forge National Historical Park / Rehabilitate Visitor Center for Access, Safety, and Energy Efficiency, PA – $10,030,000
- Old Santa Fe Trail Building / Rehab Building for Seismic, Rehab Exterior Envelope and Historic Elements, NM – $2,822,000
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area / Replace Water Intake Barge with Shoreline Wells at Katherine Landing to Ensure Reliable Water Supply, AZ – $1,976,000
- Death Valley National Park / Restore Flood-Damaged Historic Scotty’s Castle Visitor Center, CA – $5,394,000
- Carlsbad Caverns National Park / Replace Old/Failing Primary Electrical Distribution Infrastructure, NM – $3,432,000
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park / North Shore Road Monetary Settlement, NC – $35,200,000
- Mammoth Cave National Park / Reconstruct Unsafe Cave Trail Along Grand Avenue Tour Between Snowball and Grand Central, KY – $13,894,000
- Statue Of Liberty National Monument / Stabilize Ellis Island Seawall – Phase III, NY – $33,021,000
- National Capital Regional Office / Rehabilitate National Mall and Memorial Parks, US Park Police, and Regional Office Campus, DC – $11,807,000
- Yosemite National Park / Rehabilitate Wawona Wastewater Treatment Plant, CA – $21,578,000
- Glacier National Park / Rebuild/Reconstruct Sperry Chalet, MT – $12,000,000