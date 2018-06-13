

BILLINGS – Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in Montana this month to tally damage assessments related to springtime flooding.

FEMA employees are spread out across the state working with state and local officials, said Daniel Green, a spokesman for the agency.

They’re putting together detailed information on what was damaged by the high water – and what was spent in terms of overtime and fuel costs – during the initial flood response, he said.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that the essential infrastructure that lets us live our everyday lives is up and running. In some parts of the country, I’ve seen this time and time again, a single road is your lifeline. That’s where you go to get your mail, your groceries, maybe your prescriptions. So we’re working hard with the state and locals to make sure that the crucial infrastructure in Montana is being assessed so we fully understand the pain points in the state…what damage was done as result of this flooding,” Green said.

Green says FEMA workers are working as fast as they can to complete an accurate assessment. He added that citizens who suffered property damage during the spring floods should first contact their local Emergency Management officials so that information can be included in FEMA’s final report.