GREAT FALLS – Men and women with hopes of becoming a firefighter came from across the state on Tuesday to see if they have what it takes.

The Montana Firefighter Testing Consortium is in its second day of testing in Great Falls.

Big Sky, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Central Valley (Belgrade area), Great Falls, Helena, Lockwood, Miles City, Missoula, and Missoula Rural help hold the consortium each year at the Four Seasons Arena.

215 people participated in Monday’s written portion of the test.

For the next three days, the top-tested applicants will go through a physical course.

Greg Megaard, Montana Firefighter Consortium Chairman, said the job is thorough and physically demanding.

“You can go from car wrecks to medical calls to fire calls or hazmat calls so you have to be prepared for everything,” he said. “Montana firefighters do a great job wearing all the hats and do everything.”

The Consortium will be held in Great Falls for two more years.