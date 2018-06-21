The Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management Facebook page just wrote:

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has opened the spillway at Willow Creek Dam because the reservoir northwest of Augusta has reached capacity. This has resulted in increased flow in Willow Creek and the closure of Warden Road.

Flood Warnings remain active throughout Central Montana Thursday afternoon.

The latest forecast for the Missouri River around Cascade and Ulm are anticipating the river to crest near 15’.

This will cause moderate flooding between Dearborn and Great Falls.

If you live in this area take proper precautions immediately.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected to move throughout Central Montana Thursday evening.

These storms will have the potential for producing heavy rain with will likely increase the already high water levels.

Scattered showers will linger on Friday with high temperatures reaching the high 70s.

A few light showers will likely travel across Montana on Saturday; however, they look to remain weaker than the recent systems.

High pressure is on track to build over the state on Sunday.

This will allow for temperatures to reach the 80s and for conditions to finally begin to drying up.