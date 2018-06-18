A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for parts of Montana. Small streams and creeks The same storm that made for a soggy weekend continues to drench the state with more rain. Already, rainfall totals since Saturday are between 1.00″-2.50″, and the rain won’t stop until Wednesday. Monday night and Tuesday will have more steady rain with an embedded thunderstorm or two. Highs on Tuesday will be well below normal, down in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday, the storm will begin to break up and move to the east. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be out there, but skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Thursday is the first day of summer and it will start to feel like it. Highs will warm into the 80s under partly cloudy skies, but strong thunderstorms are likely late in the day with another cold front. The first few days of summer will be stormy just like a lot of spring. Scattered thunderstorms will rumble on Friday and Saturday as well. Some of these storms will be severe with large hail and powerful wind. Dry and warmer weather will move in for Sunday and Monday but an active, wet pattern will continue.

Have a good day. Stay dry.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist