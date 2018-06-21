HELENA- Lewis and Clark County commissioners enacted an emergency declaration this morning in response to the flooding in Augusta and the Helena valley.

Commissioners briefed by leaders from various departments on the conditions created by the flooding that started earlier this week.

Public Works Director Eric Griffin spoke of the damage to roadways and other infrastructure and the work his crew is doing to assess any further damage.

Captain Brent Colbert with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office updated commissioners on first responders working to keep residents safe.

DES coordinator Reese Martin shared the status of impacted communities like Augusta and how they’re continuing to prepare with more rain in the forecast.

Martin says, “We’re in a state of situational awareness. We’re maintaining an awareness of the situation at hand, with regards to what we need to do to protect the public and critical infrastructure if more rain and more flooding occurs, what we need to do to protect public safety and our responders’ safety in the event of more flooding.”

Martin says that the Lewis and Clark County website and the county DES facebook page are the best sources of information as new developments occur.