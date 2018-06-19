

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: Rising water has washed out bridges and flooded roadways isolating the town of Augusta.

The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office says highways 287, 21, and 435 have all been closed around Augusta. Smith Creek Rd. and Elk Creek Rd. are also closed.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the bridge over MT-21 a half mile east of Augusta has been washed out. MDT says MT-21 is closed from Simms to Augusta. Highway 287 is closed from the Augusta Airport, south of town, to Hwy 408 to the north.

UPDATE 11:33 a.m.: Additional roads have been closed due to flooding in the Augusta area. Lewis and Clark Co. DES says Smith Creek Road, Sun Canyon Road, Eberl Lane, Lovers Lane, and Highway 21 at Highway 287 have been shut down.

Pictures and video from the Augusta area show significant water in and around the town of Augusta, including Main St.

In addition, the rain is causing areas of the Sun River in Cascade County to rise, which could affect people in and around Vaughn.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls says that periods of rain, heavy at times, is likely to affect the Sun River basin on Tuesday, and the Sun River is likely to go above flood stage. The agency says that the river could crest near nine feet on Wednesday.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards advises all residents living along the Sun River to closely monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Vaughn Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook that sandbags are available at the Vaughn Fire Station for residents of Simms, Fort Shaw, Sun River, Vaughn, Sun Prairie, and Manchester.

The Salvation Army in Helena says pre-filled sandbags are available at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds.

HELENA- The heavy rain over central Montana is creating new flooding concerns in Lewis and Clark Co.

The Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services says, “Dearborn River has overflowed its banks, as has Tenmile Creek at McHugh Drive in Helena.”

According to the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office, water is flowing over Highway 287 outside Augusta, near Elk Creek. MDT has closed Highway 287 to northbound traffic at the intersection of Highway 200.



The Sheriff’s Office says a portion of the road is closed and drivers need to use caution in the area.

Main St. in Augusta is also flooding.

In the Helena Valley, Sheriff Leo Dutton says McHugh Dr. and Edgerton Rd. are also seeing water and have been closed to traffic. McHugh Dr. was one of the streets closed because of flooding in May.

Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz is tracking the continued wet weather and will have updates tonight at 5, 6, and 10.

We will update you here when we have more information.

