While floodwaters continue to recede, there is stilll a FLOOD WATCH in effect until noon today for Lewistown and the surrounding areas. A FLOOD WARNING in Lewis and Clark County, and parts of other counties including Fergus, Broadwater, Teton, Toole, Cascade, and Choteau. Additional moisture is moving through Montana this morning, which will be followed by more scattered showers later this morning and early afternoon. Rain will finally clear out by this evening, but Saturday and Sunday will bring another chance of scattered showers.
Have a great weekend!
Katie Alexander