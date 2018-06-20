

GREAT FALLS-Some areas in north-central Montana are fighting severe floodwaters as the Montana Department of Transportation announces road closures.

Rocky Mountain Rotors, a helicopter tour agency based in Gallatin County, flew over Augusta around 12 p.m. on Tuesday and captured how floodwaters are affecting the region.

Augusta is currently inaccessible as a bridge has washed out less than a mile away on MT-21. Highway 287 is also closed around the town with barricades in place.

Teresa Lane also shared photos with our STORMTracker Weather Team that showed a grizzly bear caught in the flooding near Augusta.

Story continues below



Lane stated that the grizzly was stuck but later made it out of the creek.

Rogers Pass along Highway 200 is closed from Highway 279 to Highway 287 due to a culvert washing out under the road.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Choteau at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints, which is located at 1000 First Street Northeast.

Pamela Goodwin posted on the KRTV Facebook page that Augusta Rodeo Chairman Ben Arps said the rodeo grounds in Augusta are underwater.

A decision on whether or not this weekend’s rodeo will continue as planned will be made Thursday.

MT FWP said that the Medicine River Fishing Access Site and the Fort Shaw Fishing Access Site have been closed due to the high water.

Both sites have been gated and will remain closed until the Sun River recedes and the area can be cleaned up.

The U.S. Postal Service stated that rising waters have created access issues for four area Post Offices.

The following offices will be closed until further notice: Augusta 59410; Sims 59477; Fort Shaw 59477; and Sun River 59483.

The mail is not at risk and is being held at the distribution center.