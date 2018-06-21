HELENA – The U.S. Forest Service are asking the public to be cautious and mindful when traveling on Montana’s backroads after recent flooding.

Multiple Helena-Lewis and Clark Nation Forest roads in Montana have been severely impacted due to recent flooding. Benchmark Rd and Beaver-Willow Rd outside Augusta, MT and Nevada/Ogden Rd south of Lincoln, MT have all been closed due to washouts and flooding.

Other areas that are severely impacted by washed-out and impassable conditions include places in the vicinity of Swift Dam Reservoir, and from the Pondera County campground and trailhead. Many county roads, including the South Fork Teton Road, are impacted and/or impassable, making access to the Forest temporarily unattainable.

Story continues below



The Forrest Service will be evaluating all the impacted roads once water has receded and prioritize repairs.

Drivers are advised not to attempt to cross roads where water is flowing over it and the Forest Service it is strongly advising that people avoid impacted areas until conditions and areas stabilize.

Kathy Bushnell with the Forest Service says that especially with forest roads, there may be significant debris and erosion under the water you can’t see.

“Be really careful when you’re going out because although we have a lot of people out there and monitoring sites we can’t get everywhere,” said Bushnell, “There might be roads we don’t even know have been washed out or impacted.”

Bushnell added that if people do come across a washed out or damaged road they should contact the Forrest Service as soon as possible.

Campers and hikers are advised to let friends, family or the Forrest Service know when they are out in the wilderness in case of an emergency.

For the latest updates on impacted Helena- Lewis and Clark National Forrest roads visit here.