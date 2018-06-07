HELENA – Hundreds flocked to Reeder’s Alley in Helena for the fourth annual block party Thursday evening.

This year, the block party partnered with local philosophy nonprofit Merlin CCC to expand the festivities. Just like past years, the event featured live music, dancing, local food carts, microbrews and activities for the kids.

The block party is offered for free each year and many families were taking advantage of the event Thursday.

Nathan Heitz attended the block party with his family and said they’ve been coming to the party for years.

“We came out cause this is always a great event here in the alley. Just tons of fun to get the family out. Great community vendors, great food and music.”

Proceeds from Thursday’s block party will go towards Reeder’s Alley and philosophy in the community.