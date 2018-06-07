HELENA – James David Freeberg, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Freeberg pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment of a minor.

Both the victims were under the age of 12 when the offenses occurred.

According to court documents, one young girl told investigators that Freeberg inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions, and said she saw Freeberg touching another girl.

Freeberg allegedly told one child not to tell anyone, because it was their secret.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12th.