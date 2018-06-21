MISSOULA – A Frenchtown High School music teacher accused of sexually assaulting two students appeared in court Wednesday for a status conference to schedule further proceedings.

Troy Bashor’s case will be seen again in court on July 3 to discuss any outstanding discovery issues with the trial. Bashor was excused by Judge Halligan from attending and will not be present for the proceedings.

Bashor has previously entered not guilty pleas to one felony count of sexual assault and one misdemeanor count of sexual assault in Missoula District Court back in March.

For the felony charge, Bashor is accused of inappropriately touching a female student on a nearly-daily basis from the summer of 2014 to early 2017. The girl involved in the felony charge reported the contact escalated from hugging to groping.

Story continues below



That felony charge comes after a separate misdemeanor sexual assault charge was filed against him in October involving another student. That student claimed Bashor sexually harassed and groped her on several occasions in 2016.

His trial date is scheduled for Aug. 20 through Aug. 24.