HELENA – Next month, hundreds will head to East Helena for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, the biggest display in Lewis and Clark County.

Shellie’s Country Cafe, which stepped in to save the show last year after the previous operators had funding trouble, said they’ve raised one-third of their goal to pay for the pyrotechnics this year.

According to Amee Myles, coordinator for the fireworks show, $30,000 was raised last year to put on the show. This year, they are a little behind in the fundraising efforts and are also hoping to raise $35,000 instead of $30,000.

The fireworks themselves cost $30,000, but Myles said anything raised in excess of that will go towards the Helena Veteran’s Services.

“A lot of the reason we celebrate the Fourth of July is for our independence,” Myles said. “The people who brought us our independence should get more than just a show. We felt like we should bring some monetary value to the situation too.”

The fireworks have already been purchased and Shellie’s just hopes donations will be enough to get reimbursed for the cost. Otherwise, they’ll be on the hook for whatever the difference is.

Donations can be made online at helenafireworks.com or in person at the original Shellie’s Country Cafe at 3122 US-12 or the west side location at 908 Euclid Ave. in Helena.