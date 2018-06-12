MISSOULA – Bears continue to be out and about in Western Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports on the Missoula Bears website that they have set three traps set in the Lolo area.

FWP says more black bears have been getting onto on porches and near homes — even in some cases where attractants were contained.

Some residents have reported on the Lolo MT Community outreach group Facebook page that bears have been seen along Highway 12 and Highway 93 in Lolo as well as in the Coulter Drive area.

State wildlife officials are working with the waste hauler and local community to resolve issues related to garbage. However, bears are continuing to find unsecured garbage and bird feeders in the area, according to FWP.

Residents are being asked to contain all attractants in a bear-resistant manner.