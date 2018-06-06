BOZEMAN – Many high school students are earning college credits, even before graduation.

According to the Montana University System, there are close to 6,000 high school students that are now dual enrolling state-wide. That number has increased dramatically since 2012 when only 1,000 students were dual enrolling.

Students are able to earn high school and college credits at the same time. The price of these college credits is much lower than other colleges and universities.

The principal of Bozeman High School Kevin Conwell said it’s a great feeling to know his students are taking advantage of this opportunity.

“It’s really nice to see students challenging themselves and pushing themselves to take those high-level classes and to be thinking about their future and what opportunities taking these kind of classes might open up for them,” Conwell said.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News