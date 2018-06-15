GREAT FALLS – School’s out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean Great Falls Public Schools doesn’t have you covered.

“The district really realized that there was a lot of potential to feed kids outside of the district,” Jessa Youngers, GFPS food service supervisor, said.

The school district offers free meals all summer long to anyone 18 and under.

“You never know what a home situation is like so at least we can provide something great in their day,” food service employee Kimberly Holefelder said.

It’s free, no registration or applications needed.

“Food insecurity is a real concern for Great Falls, it’s a real concern nationwide. During the summer is one of the hungriest times of years, especially for kids who rely on school meals to meet their needs during the school year,” Youngers said.

You can find the trucks out every day of the week.

Gibson Park: 10:30-10:55 AM

Rhodes Park: 11:05-11:25 AM

Valley View Elementary: 11:35-11:55 AM

Sunnyside Elementary: 12:15-12:40 PM

Lions Park: 12:50-1:10 PM

“We served 3,338 meals over our first right days of service,” Youngers said.

The food truck is solely funded by the USDA and the school district is fully reimbursed for the meals they serve.

“It’s really great, really rewarding for us and for our staff to be able to serve kids of Great Falls when there’s a huge need in our community,” Youngers said.

The Summer Food Service Program also services breakfast and lunch at East Middle School.

Breakfast: 8:00-9:45AM

Lunch: 11:00AM-1:00PM

The program ends August 10th.

They will not be running on July 4th.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue fpr MTN News