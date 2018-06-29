WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park is inviting the public to participate in documenting and learning about Glacier’s alpine bird species.

The Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center will host its first Alpine Bird BioBlitz to celebrate the “Year of the Bird” and the different types of birds in Glacier’s alpine areas.

Participants will work alongside expert birders to document and learn about twelve of Glacier’s alpine bird species.

The Alpine Bird BioBlitz will be held on Friday, July 27th at designated locations within the park and begins at 6:30 a.m. for most hiking destinations. Event end times will be variable with some hikes lasting into the late afternoon or early evening.

This a free event and is open to the public. Participants should be able to hike moderate to strenuous trails and have some prior birding experience and registration is required.

Click here to register for the event.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News