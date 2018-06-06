A sub-adult male grizzly bear was captured on Monday just outside of Conrad and north of the golf course.

At 11:04 a.m., the Pondera Golf Course posted on Facebook: “Bear on course, closed till further notice.” The course re-opened just before 1 p.m.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, hazing efforts failed to push the bear away from town and so the grizzly had to be darted.

FWP stated that the bear was “terrified” of people, but tried to escape the wrong way by running toward town.

The grizzly has no history of conflict and was relocated to the west side of the Continental Divide, according to FWP.

Grizzlies have increasingly made their presence known across the Rocky Mountain Front and on the prairies in the past few years.

Several days ago, Laticia Aimsback recorded a brief video of a large grizzly along Highway 89 between Browning and Dupuyer.

In May, two grizzlies visited a home west of Valier and a female grizzly and two cubs were spotted north of the Sun River by Simms.

In April, Brad Hodgskiss shared a video of seven grizzly bears in an open-prairie grassland southwest of Choteau.

And last July, two grizzlies were captured west of Stanford after killing several calves that belonged to the Surprise Creek Hutterite Colony.

For more tips and resources about encountering a grizzly or recreating in bear country, visit FWP’s website. The Montana FWP Prairie Bear Monitor Facebook page also provides updates and information about grizzlies across the region.