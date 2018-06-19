HELENA – Through Executive Order, Governor Steve Bullock established the Future Ready MT Cabinet Tuesday with the goal of ensuring the state has a trained and talented workforce for the present, and future.

The Future Ready MT Cabinet consists of education, commerce, National Guard and administration officials.

During the cabinet’s first official meeting, representatives of Benefis Health System from Great Falls and Mystery Ranch Backpacks from Bozeman spoke about issues they face in Montana.

One of the concerns brought forth was a difficulty in getting workers to apply for entry-level positions, and how to convince skilled workers to move to where the jobs are located.

The Executive Order stated, in part, “Montana is also facing a demographic challenge with 6.5 percent of its workforce over the age of 65 and another 96,000 workers between the ages of 55 and 64”, and “two-year colleges in the Montana University System are partnering with employers and the Registered Apprenticeship Program to develop customized apprenticeships connected to academic credit, so students can earn while they learn.”

Governor Bullock says this cabinet is the next step in making sure Montana residents are prepared for the workforce needs of Montana business.

“Really look at both what the employer needs are and what higher education, our K-12 system and all facets of government can do, to make sure we are looking forward to facilitate…so we’re filling the jobs of today and tomorrow” Bullock stated.

In 2013, Governor Bullock set a goal to have 60 percent of Montanan adults to have a post-secondary degree or credential by 2025.

The Future Ready MT Cabinet will meet next in August.