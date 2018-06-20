HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock late Wednesday declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of possible major flooding in Cascade County and Lewis and Clark County and the City of Great Falls, and urged Montanans to stay alert and comply with local officials as flooding conditions worsen and possible evacuations occur.

“The next few days could be a real challenge,” said Governor Bullock. “We’re doing everything necessary at the state level to protect health and safety and to preserve lives, property and resources.”

Known areas of concern for residents and businesses in Great Falls and Cascade County are Woodland Estates, Big Bend, Lower River Road, and Flood Road.

Residents can contact the Great Falls Incident Commander at 406-455-8554 for questions beginning at 6:00pm today or visit the City/County Health Department website and the Great Falls Police Department Facebook page for updates.

Bullock’s declaration allows the state to mobilize resources and the Montana National Guard to protect life, health, and property.

Bullock’s declaration also specified that additional jurisdictions may be added to the declaration as they declare states of emergency.

At present, only Cascade County, Lewis & Clark County, and the City of Great Falls have expressed intent to declare states of emergency. State assistance is available to additional jurisdictions through coordination with each county.

This declaration is separate from the earlier spring flooding event that was the subject of Governor Bullock’s recent Presidential Major Disaster Declaration request.

