PHILIPSBURG – A proposed operations levy for the Granite County Medical Center in Philipsburg failed Tuesday night by less than 20 votes.

The levy ultimately failed with 526 voting against it and 508 voting in support.

The proposed mill levy was designed to replace the current levy and provide a solid source of funding for the hospital, and it had jumped out to a lead in the early vote, but then failed down the stretch.

Hospital officials will meet in the next week to discuss their next steps.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News

