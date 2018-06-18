ROCK CREEK – One man is safe while another is still missing after their raft capsized in the Harry’s Flat area of Rock Creek early Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, one person was reported to have made it to safety after the raft capsized.

The other man, a Montana resident, was not seen surfacing after the raft overturned.

The missing man was wearing a life jacket when the incident occurred. His name has not been released.

Granite County deputies and Search and Rescue crews along with the aid of Life Flight Network and Missoula County Swiftwater rescue are conducting an area search.

We will provide you with updated information when we get it.

(UPDATE, 10:30 p.m.) Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after a Sunday afternoon rafting accident.

Granite County Scott Dunkerson says the victim’s body was recovered approximately four miles from where the raft was reported to have turned over near Harry’s Flat on Rock Creek.

The name of the Montana man is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua for MTN News