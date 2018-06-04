<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls native and author is using her trauma to help others.

Barb Jenkins hosted a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Great Falls on Saturday for her book, “Burying Jane Doe.”

The novel is about when a homeless man raped Jenkins at a park in Missoula, and how she was able to overcome the trauma.

“I actually am giving that book to every rape crisis center in America and I hope to accomplish giving hope and strength and courage to other women and men who have been through this situation and to educate people who haven’t been through this situation so that they can handle it better when they find someone in their own life that’s been affected by this,” said Jenkins.

She said the book was written to help other rape and sexual assault survivors by giving them hope, comfort, and strength.

“I didn’t sit down to actually write a book, it was kind of cathartic and it started flowing. I’ve had a lot of people tell me it’s been really helpful to them and that makes me really happy that it’s given them hope,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins also used the book signing to promote Jane Doe No More, a group that works to prevent sexual violence and re-victimization through awareness and support. She is a Survivor Speak Outreach team member for the group.

A press release about the book states:

No stranger to adversity, Barb has deep faith convictions to carry her through. She says, “I want nothing more than to encourage and guide others along a path of healing, hope, and restoration in the Lord. Being a survivor of a brutal rape that took place in a public park and in broad daylight, I have had to fight hard through the mass of emotional, spiritual, physical, and legal pain of healing in a world where such things are barely talked about, and survivors are labeled guilty and less than. I am no longer a victim, no longer known as Jane Doe. I am a survivor and a warrior for those who have suffered the same injustice as I did at the hands of a rapist. In Him (The Lord), I am complete and more than a conqueror. I know that He makes beauty out of ashes and I am proud to be used as His mouthpiece.”

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News