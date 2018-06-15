GREAT FALLS – “The flag of our great nation stands for our freedom and values as a nation,” Montana Air National Guard Colonel Buel Dickson said.

As the American Flag flew over Great Falls, many veterans, families, residents and even four legged friends gathered at Flag Hill to celebrate Flag Day.

June 14th commemorates the adoption of the flag by the United States on June 14, 1777.

Story continues below



“Bravery. Courage. Hope. Everything,” fourth grader Marcus explains what the flag means to him.

The Flag Project, sponsored by the Great Falls Association of Realtors, maintains the flag with the help from the MANG and many other volunteers.

The work they do throughout the community is more than just keeping Flag Hill beautiful for the city, but they organize other events such as bringing the flag to high school football games, elementary schools and essay contests where kids describe what the flag means to them.

“I want [people] to know when they look at the flag, be honored. It’s not only the veteran’s flag, but it’s everyone’s flag,” Marcus said.

The event had two guest speakers: Commander of the 120th Airlift Wing, Colonel Buel Dickson and retired US Air Force Master Sergeant Mark Heims.

“Remembrance and honoring our loved ones who have sacrificed so much for us and our freedom,” Col. Dickson said.