GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Fire Rescue put on their fire gear on Friday to welcome a new recruit to the team – Brooke Lindskog.

She is the second woman firefighter to join the department.

She hails from Sunburst north of Shelby, and says it was always a really big goal for her to get hired on at the fire department in Great Falls.

The team spent the afternoon fighting simulations of live burns which was part of her recruit academy training.

During the simulations, they are taught to stay low and stay together, follow the wall until you reach the fire, attack the fire, and safely make sure the fire is out.

She knows these simulations will help when it’s time to finally go out to face a real fire.

Brooke said, “This is just kind of a snippet of what it’s really going to be like. I still have a lot of training left to do but this is definitely helping me along the way. The guys that are doing that are a lot of help.”

She also added it’s such a privilege and an exciting experience to be on the team with all of the guys.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News