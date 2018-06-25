<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS – Independence Day is approaching, and community organizations are getting ready for the big day.

Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department station is excited to be hosting its annual Independence Day Parade.

Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Deshayes says this year’s theme is “Land of the free because of the brave.”

There is still time to submit applications for the annual event. There is no entry fee for the parade, but no political floats are allowed.

“They can go on our Facebook page, we do have an application on there that they can download and print. They can either mail it in or drop it in the mail box at the fire station. We also have applications in that mailbox that says parade application,” Deshayes said.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Smelter Avenue starting at 12th Street (in front of the Black Eagle Country Club) and will travel down Smelter toward the Black Eagle Community Center

The City of Great Falls is also taking applications for its parade, which starts at 11 a.m. along 1st Avenue South or Central Avenue between 8th Street and Park Drive.

They will be also passing out United States flags for attendees.

People are encouraged to bring water and chairs to sit in along the route.

If you are interested in participating in the parade, registration entry forms can be downloaded from the city’s website or picked up at park and recreation office.

FIREWORKS WITHIN CITY LIMITS OF GREAT FALLS

The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place on July 2, July 3 and July 4 from 8 am to midnight (per City Code – §9.9.90 /Ordinance 2965). As a reminder, stick rockets, bottle rockets and roman candles are not allowed in Montana (per State Law). It is important to understand that Cascade County has different rules and regulations as it relates to fireworks, and the City does not regulate the sale or discharge of fireworks outside the City limits.

Children 10 and younger, partaking in the firework festivities, must have a supervising adult within 10-feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

Residents should only discharge fireworks on private property. Fireworks are prohibited from being discharged on all publicly owned areas such as parks, streets, cul-de-sacs, public sidewalks or public-right-of-ways or any publicly owned parking lot/parking space or alley.

Always remember to clean up after the fun! Fireworks are messy and tend to cause a lot of debris, please remember to pick up any trash left behind from the discharging of fireworks (it is illegal to leave debris from discharged fireworks).

Click here for more details on the City website.