RONAN – A routine traffic stop in the Mission Valley over the weekend ended with a Great Falls man behind bars facing drug charges.

Ronan Police Officer Brandon Smith and his K9 partner Sandor stopped a vehicle on US Highway 93 North near Terrace Lake Road on Saturday morning for a moving violation.

Ronan Police say the driver was taken into custody and a consent search revealed methamphetamine in his pocket. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say the approximate street value of the drugs is $5,000.

The driver, who has only been identified as a Great Falls resident, was arrested and booked into the Lake County Detention Center on multiple felony charges.